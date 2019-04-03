Nigel Adams

Nigel Adams had been at the Wales Office for only five months
A junior Wales Office minister has quit over the prime minister's decision to turn to Jeremy Corbyn to try to get a Brexit deal through Parliament.

Nigel Adams said the decision was a "grave error" and the UK would now "end up in a customs union" with the EU.

Mr Adams, who was also a government whip, said he believed the UK would have coped with a "managed no-deal".

He became the fourth Wales minister to have the job within 12 months when he took up the role last November.

His resignation was followed by that of another minister, Chris Heaton-Harris, who quit saying his job at the Department for Exiting the European Union had become "irrelevant" if the government was not prepared to leave without a deal.

Later, Theresa May met Mr Corbyn to begin the process of seeing if they can formulate a deal both sides in Parliament can agree to.

In a speech from Downing Street the previous evening, she said if it was not possible to agree, they could choose a series of options to put to the House of Commons.

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford also held talks with the prime minister on Wednesday.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay has warned the "remorseless logic" of MP numbers in the Commons meant the UK was heading for an "undesirable" soft Brexit - closer links with the EU.

He blamed hard Brexiteers in the European Research Group of Conservative MPs who refused to back Mrs May's deal.