The granddaughter of Italy's fascist dictator Benito Mussolini has lashed out at Jim Carrey after the actor shared a drawing of Mussolini's corpse. She suggested instead that Carrey's art should focus on America's dark past.The e-feud began after Carrey, who regularly shares his provocative political art on Twitter, posted a sketch he made of Mussolini and his mistress hanging upside down from a beam - an image modeled on a famous photograph of the executed dictator."If you're wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta," Carrey captioned the drawing.She then offered recommendations for Carrey's next illustration - all of them focusing on dark chapters in US history.The MEP then tweeted out an apparent defense of Trump, describing Carrey's drawings as mere "dirty paper."Perhaps unsurprisingly, Twitter was not receptive to Alessandra's public fuming."You're not as good at roasting people as your grandpapi," remarked one netizen."I think you're confusing Jim Carrey with your murderous grandfather," wrote another Twitter user, in response to Mussolini's "b*stard" comment.Others fired up their meme machines.