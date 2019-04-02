"Everyone will soon be able to read it," said AG Barr.

One Investigation Ends, The Other Investigation Starts

Who are they? And who should be investigated?

Did Brennan push for the unverified dossier?

He has spread malicious lies about the administration and Trump.

The Salacious and Unverified Dossier

When did this investigation begin and what did they know about its inception?

"It will reveal the extraordinary malfeasance that occurred during the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign,"

The Final Chapter