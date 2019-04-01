© Leah Mills/Reuters



"But the F.B.I. has a very close relationship with its British counterparts. And so the F.B.I. had visibility into a number of things that were going on involving some individuals who may have had some affiliation with the Trump campaign."

"that the information came from the Brits. Under certain circumstances, we can search their database, and they can search ours. Our intelligence-sharing relationship with the U.K. is much closer than it is with anyone else, by far the closest we have. But something like that wouldn't be routine in our relationship."

"GCHQ played an early, prominent role in kickstarting the FBI's Trump-Russia investigation, which began in late July 2016."



"GCHQ's then-head, Robert Hannigan, passed material in summer 2016 to the CIA chief, John Brennan. The matter was deemed so sensitive it was handled at 'director level.' After an initially slow start, Brennan used GCHQ information and intelligence from other partners to launch a major inter-agency investigation."

"I was aware of intelligence and information about contacts between Russian officials and U.S. persons that raised concerns in my mind about whether or not those individuals were cooperating with the Russians, either in a witting or unwitting fashion, and it served as the basis for the FBI investigation to determine whether such collusion-cooperation occurred.



"I wanted to make sure that every information and bit of intelligence that we had was shared with the bureau [FBI] so that they could take it. It was well beyond my mandate as director of CIA to follow on any of those leads that involved U.S. persons. But I made sure that anything that was involving U.S. persons, including anything involving the individuals involved in the Trump campaign, was shared with the bureau."

"Well, it was not a very well-kept secret among press circles for several months before it came out. And it was in late summer of 2016 when there were some individuals from the various U.S. news outlets who asked me about my familiarity with it. And I had heard just snippets about it. I did not know what was in there."

"I do think it was up to the F.B.I. to see whether or not they could verify any of [the Steele dossier]. I think Jim Comey has said that it contained salacious and unverified information. Just because it was unverified didn't mean it wasn't true. And if the Russians were involved in something like that, directed against individuals who are aspiring to the highest office in this land, there was an obligation on the part of the F.B.I. to seek out the truth on it."

"There is required training for operations officers who deploy overseas," says the retired case officer. "Training to learn how to recruit spies and steal secrets. I'm not sure why the Director felt the need to send an officer overseas who was an analyst and not an operator who had operational training and experience."

"Obama, using a pseudonymous email account, had repeatedly communicated with Secretary Clinton over her private, non-secure email account. If Clinton had been charged, Obama's culpable involvement would have been patent."

"At that point I felt like the rules had just been thrown out and that Comey had violated the sort of one of the more sacrosanct policies, which is not announcing law enforcement activity in the closing days of an election," he said. "And so, we began talking to the press again about - we decided that if James Comey wasn't going to tell people about this investigation that, you know, he had violated the rules, and we would only be fair if the world knew that both candidates were under FBI investigation."

he violated the privacy of an American citizen in order to advance a conspiracy theory that would benefit one presidential candidate at the expense of another.