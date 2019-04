© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images



"In addition to the Mueller report, what we need to know, was there malfeasance? Was there a misuse of government power? Did President Obama's administration get involved in the election to actually try and manipulate and infiltrate the Trump campaign to entrap them or try to spread information that was incorrect?" Paul asked. "We need to know that."

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) offered an amendment on March 28, which, if approved, wouldPaul's amendment would modify a resolution, which calls on the attorney general to release the full report by special counsel Robert Mueller to Congress and the public. The resolution passed the House by a vote of 420-0 on March 14 and is now before the Senate.Paul asked on the Senate floor.According to a summary of Mueller's final report released by Attorney General William Barr, the special counsel did not find any evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.According to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the House Intelligence Committee has enough evidence to establish that the investigation of the Trump campaignNotably, the FBI's current rationale for starting the investigation of the Trump campaign in late July 2016 is already questionable. According to the current narrative, the probe started on evidence that Trump-campaign associate George Papadopoulos told an Australian diplomat that Russians had dirt on Hillary Clinton.Papadopoulos was convicted of lying to the FBI about contacts with Joseph Mifsud, a Maltese professor with extensive ties to Western intelligence, not Russia. In his new book former FBI Directorformer CIA Director, former Director of National Intelligenceformer FBI Deputy Directorformer FBI Deputy Assistant Director, former FBI attorney, former Attorney General, and former senior DOJ officialPaul's amendment, if enacted,Paul noted that Brennan and Clapper have both lied to the Senate.The Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid for the dossier and the FBI used it, without due verification, to secure a warrant to spy on former Trump-campaign volunteer Carter Page. Former British spy Christopher Steele compiled the dossier by paying second- and third-hand sources with ties to the Kremlin.