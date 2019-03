© Screenshot



PBS Voiceover: "This time Netanyahu would lecture Obama, taking a hard line on the peace process."



Netanyahu to Obama: "It's not going to happen. Everybody knows it's not going to happen. And I think it's time to tell the Palestinians, it's not going to happen."



Ben Rhodes: "I've never a foreign leader seen a speak to the president like that and certainly not in public. I've certainly never seen it in the Oval Office."



Netanyahu: "Israel obviously can't be expected to negotiate with a government that is backed by the Palestinian version of al Qaeda.



Peter Baker, New York Times: "You're watching the president there, his face in his hand, and you can tell it's not going over well. It's his house and to be lectured in his office rankles."



Netanyahu to Obama: "You cannot go back to the 1967 lines. Because these lines are indefensible."



Dennis Ross: Bill Daley is standing next to me and he's going, "Outrageous. Outrageous."

.@netanyahu has built his re-election campaign on racism, fear-mongering and outrageous smears. Now his new ad highlights his disrespect for @BarackObama and contempt for the peace process. Is this the bipartisanship @AIPAC was touting this week?

Democrats have to reckon with the fact that the Prime Minister of Israel has a political brand built on fear, racism, open-ended subjugation of Palestinians and gleeful disrespect for Democrats.

Our pledge remains the same. Israel and America are connected now and forever. We will never allow anyone to make Israel a wedge issue. That pledge is proudly honored in this Congress where support for Israel remains ironclad and bipartisan.

Do @AIPAC & @AJCGlobal really have nothing to say about @netanyahu's campaign ad boasting about disrespecting President Obama? If they truly cared about bipartisanship on Israel, they'd take a break from their own progressive bashing to call out such contempt quickly & forcefully.

Netanyahu's racist campaign now includes this ad about how he disrespected the first black president in his own house.

