'Pot calling kettle black, just like with Russia'

"Some of the organizations that they mention I personally know. This is just ridiculous. There are MEPs and European political parties that receive money from American sources, including liberals."

"They think that any kind of movement or current of ideas that is not their current of ideas is either because people are stupid or because they are paid. The complaints about 'Russian election interference' made by the EU and the US, which have a long record of their own meddling in foreign nations, looks like a vivid example of pot calling kettle black. The left complaining about the right receiving foreign money while receiving foreign money themselves would look similarly hypocritical."

'Don't turn this into a Bannon v Soros culture war'

"The issue that the left should be fighting on is economic. Employment, rising poverty in Europe, austerity - these are the issues they should be focusing on, and not culture wars," he told RT. "And this report to me seems as if it wants to encourage culture wars... Basically, Steve Bannon versus George Soros. If left parties do go down that path, it may backfire. There are plenty of Christians living in Europe, who vote left. Starting a war with American Christian conservatives would not win votes in Europe."

A new alarming report claimsSeems like a big scoop, or just a ploy to sway European Parliament elections?The report released by thewhich, the records show, pumped at least $50 million into European countries.All the right names that can scare a left-leaning reader are duly mentioned.Check.Check.Check, three times. Also listed are billionaire brothers- who notably travelled to Russia earlier this month, the report stressed for some arcane reason.Of course the US public records over the past decade, which openDemocracy used as the source for the figure, don't identify the recipients. But the readers may well assume that they had the most nefarious goals in mind.Every day European societies face concerted attacks by outside forces seeking to impose reproductive coercion," commented Caroline Hickson, regional director of the International Planned Parenthood Federation's European Network.The authors make no secret that they compiled their work ahead of the European Parliament elections, which will be held throughout EU member states in late May. Right-wing and Eurosceptic parties are widely expected to score big wins at the ballot. Some 40 incumbent MEPs penned a letter calling for action to investigate "US Christian fundamentalists" and their influence on Europe.John Laughland, British conservative author and historian, told RT.The notion of 'dark money' being used to 'interfere' in European affairs has been around in some political circles for quite some time. The only difference with this report is that the parties accused of interfering are private charities rather than a foreign nation like Russia, the most popular target for such accusations in the past few years.Perceiving 'dark money' behind political opponents is a kind of conspiratorial thinking that some people in the left-wing camp demonstrate, Laughland added.pointed out that while $50 million may seem like a large sum of money even spent over ten years,A significant portion of that money goes to liberal causes funded by wealthy sponsors likeThe impact that hismade on Europe, especially in the eastern part during post-Soviet transition, is undeniable. Incidentally, the foundationClark warned against piling up a dozen Christian conservative groups into one vaguely neo-Nazi-shaped boogeyman, which is what the report seems to have done. More so, if the goal was to turn it into a campaigning point for the May elections.