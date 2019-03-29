© US Navy / Wikinews (L); Government of India / PIB India / Twitter (R)

India risks creating dangerous debris while blasting missiles into space, the Pentagon said, despite having conducted a very similar test in the past and producing thousands of pieces of space junk orbiting the Earth.New Delhi successfully conducted an anti-satellite missile test this week. In Washington, acting Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan admonished India for littering in orbit."My message would be: We all live in space, let's not make it a mess," he told reporters, adding that the US is still studying the effects of India's missile on the environment. The military earlier noted that it is currently tracking around 270 objects left from the destroyed satellite.Shanahan's concerns were met with reassurances from India. G. Satheesh Reddy, who leads the nation's Defense Research and Development Organization, said that all the debris will burn up in about 45 days."That's why we did it at lower altitude, it will vanish in no time," the official told Reuters.Mitigation of space debris is one of the main issues the whole of humankind faces regarding space exploration and creating any more of it must be discouraged, Dr. Moriba Jah, a professor with the University of Texas, believes."Destroying satellites in orbit and intentionally doing things that create debris is not a behavior we want to encourage and it's certainly not a behavior that shows good towards space environment," Jah told RT.It's unlikely that all the debris created during the anti-satellite missile test will reenter shortly, as some of it might end up in higher orbits, threatening other, operational satellites - and creating the potential for more collisions and more debris, Jah warned.