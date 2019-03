© AFP / Eric BARADAT

With US military assets scattered to the four corners of the planet, and entrenched on Russia's border, Washington believes the world is a playground that no other nation may enter. This is arrogance at its finest.Had John Bolton, for example, performed this simple exercise he would have avoided appearing like the representative of a nation that is hell bent on conquering every square inch of real estate on planet Earth, or at least the real estate with proven oil reserves."The United States will not tolerate hostile foreign military powers meddling with the Western Hemisphere's shared goals of democracy, security, and the rule of law," the national security advisor *tweeted this week in an apparent early morning bout of Napoleon complex. "The Venezuelan military must stand with the people of Venezuela."For those who haven't been following the South American saga, the "hostile foreign military powers" that Bolton speaks of is none other than globetrotting Russia, which had the incredible audacity to dispatch two (2!) military planes and some 100 Russian specialists to beleaguered Venezuela. In other words, not exactly an invading army.This brings us back to the importance of consulting maps.Many of those flags, incidentally, are flapping wildly in faraway places like Poland Latvia , and Romania , where a US missile defense shield "went live" in 2016 despite repeated warnings by Moscow that the system would have "an adverse effect on global stability." Those warnings fell on deaf ears, as Vladimir Putin reminded the world last year with much aplomb.Indeed, despite the Western media's non-stop allusions to an "aggressive Russia" that just can't quit its latent "imperial ambitions," it is in fact NATO that looks determined to create a global empire.Since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, and despite verbal assurances given to Mikhail Gorbachev,When Moscow is forced to take the next logical step, which is to defend itself with new weapon systems, the United States throws a tantrum and withdraws from major arms reduction agreements, like the ABM and INF treaties. Meanwhile, the European vassal states, despite being in the firing line of any hypothetical future conflict, rarely rebuke Washington for its reckless actions.Although Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail that he would stop Washington's rabid regime-change ways, it seems the temptation that has presented itself - just miles from US territory, in Venezuela, where sits the largest oil reserves in the world - is simply too great to resist, and more so for a businessman who has spoken casually in the past about seizing the oil of other countries.Trump contributed his share to global warming when he remarked that "all options are open" as far as dealing with Russia and its handful of specialists in Venezuela goes.Here we have a situation where Russia is giving Washington a tiny dose of its own bitter medicine and the reaction was, as to be expected, extreme to say the least. That is because, more than any other place on the planet, South America has been the private hunting grounds for US policymakers, and to suddenly have Russia show up in the Western hemisphere and take a direct interest in Venezuela is just too much.An estimated 80 percent of Venezuelans had never heard of Juan Guaido in January of this year, but that all changed when he got a phone call from US Vice President Mike Pence.Suddenly, Guaido had gone from relative obscurity to the puppet leader of the Latin American country. The US media then swung into action, providing some bogus democratic credentials to bolster the image of Washington's man in Caracas, who, by the way, has promised to open up Venezuela's oil industry to foreign companies.Now, in a page that appears torn straight out of Ukraine's 2014 Maidan uprising tragedy, where the late US Senator John McCain told a crowd in Kiev "We are here to support your cause," the puppet named Guaido has announced "tactical actions" that will start next week after a nationwide protest designed to topple Maduro. With any luck, the Venezuelan people will avoid, like the Syrian people managed to do with Russian intervention, the tragic fate that has struck down numerous sovereign states over the years that lacked the power to defend themselves. And with an additional stroke of luck, the United States and Russia will be able to avoid any accidental clashes that may result from yet another regime change attempt by the United States.