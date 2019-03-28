© United Aircraft Corporation



The US ban on composite materials to Russia has not stopped the production of its MC-21 passenger jet, but hasDespite Washington's move putting the brakes on production for at least half a year,according to Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov.[provide composite materials for the jet]. Speaking about the costs, it's about $2 million for each plane," the minister said at the 2019 Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (LIMA) exhibition in Malaysia on Monday.US economic restrictions prevented American and Japanese firms from delivering the composite materials used for the wings of Russia's new passenger jet, Russian media reported in January. Back then the producer of the MC-21 said that the design of the aircraft would not change because of the setback.and plans to switch to its own ones in future, according to Manturov. He added that Russia must work with those who do not "look back at the American partners."Meanwhile, some US allies did not bow to pressure and did not quit the project. Canadian aircraft engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney has continued to work on the Russian project.Russia is currently finishing the tests of the aircraft's alternative composite wings and hopes to finish both domestic and European certification next year. The aircraft is set to start commercial operations in early 2021.