Brussels will create an alternative payment channel to facilitate financial transactions between the European Union and Iran in the near future to bypass US sanctions, the EU's top diplomat, Federica Mogherini, has announced.EU's foreign policy chief told reporters on Monday.The 28-nation bloc has been considering ways to continue doing business with Tehran and bypass US economic restrictions after Washington pulled out from the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed economic sanctions.The proposal failed to reach an agreement afterSo far,as SPV hosts. At the same time, theare reportedly planning toafter Austria declined a request to manage the project.Shortly after President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Iran nuclear deal, signed between Tehran and major world powers, leaders of European states activated legislation banning the bloc's companies from complying with US sanctions against the Islamic Republic.However, the measure failed to prevent European business giants, including Total, Volkswagen, Daimler, Peugeot, Renault and Siemens from withdrawing from the country.