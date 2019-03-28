dea raid
In a new interview at Boston Herald Radio, United States House of Representatives Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA) said he expects the House, in the next few weeks, will approve by "an overwhelming vote" legislation requiring the US government to respect states' marijuana legalization. "We need to make sure that our federal laws do not obstruct what states are doing," declared McGovern.

McGovern further states in the interview that he believes the legislation will have bipartisan support in the US Senate. The question remains, though: Will Senate leadership also allow a floor debate and vote on such legislation?

McGovern's new comments, in which he also explains the Rules Committee he chairs will guide the marijuana legislation to the House floor for a vote, are in line with his declaration in November, soon after Democrats won a majority in the House, that US laws had fallen behind as states liberalized marijuana laws and that, as Rules Committee chairman, he would end his Republican predecessor's years-long practice of blocking marijuana amendments from reaching the House floor for debates and votes.

