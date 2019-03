© Bill of Rights Defense Committee/KJN

© South China Morning Post



The leader of a self-described dissident group that attacked the staff of the North Korean Embassy in Madrid, stealing troves of documents, fled to the US and offered the files to the FBI, court papers say.The intruders bound and gagged staff, placed hoods over their heads and interrogated the chief of the mission beforeA 14-page summary of the case, which is being investigated by Spanish police, sheds light on details of the brazen attack and on the identity of the perpetrators. The document, seen by El Pais and a number of other outlets,The court documents suggest that, who had stocked up on combat knives, mock pistols, tactical flashlights, balaclavas, and handcuffs in preparation for the assault. Moreover, Hong Chang got to know the head of the North Korean mission, So Yun Sok, before the attack.during their previous encounter, El Pais reported, citing court documents.Apparently,- in a statement claiming responsibility for the attack on Wednesday, self-styled human rights groupsaid they had been 'invited' by someone from inside the mission. The group, which calls for the overthrow of the North Korean government, insisted the raid was not coordinated with any government.Spanish police reportedly had a chance to thwart the attack as it was still underway, but were tricked by the gang leader. The wife of one of the embassy workers jumped from a window as events were unfolding and was spotted by neighbors who called medics and the police. But when police officers came to the embassy door,He assured the officers that there was no reason to worry, a response that was apparently enough to ward off further inquiry.Shortly afterwards, eight of the gang members left the embassy, dashing away in four diplomatic cars, while Hong Chang and another of his associates stayed a little longer, eventually leaving the building through a back door andNot wasting any time, Hong Chang flew to Lisbon using his Mexican passport and was in New Jersey on February 23. He thenAsked to comment on the alleged contact with the group leader, the FBI said that it would not confirm or deny the report.Although the US keeps denying any links to the bizarre attack on the embassy, an earlier report citingSpain's National Court judge Jose De la Mata issued two arrest warrants for perpetrators, namingIt is believed that the majority of the gang members are outside Spain.