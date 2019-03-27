Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recalled its ambassador from Pakistan in the aftermath of comments from Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan which suggested that Kabul should establish an interim government.

On Monday, Khan told reporters that free and transparent elections need to be held in Afghanistan and an interim government must be installed in order to resolve the impasse in the Afghan peace process, The Express Tribune reports. He claimed that the current government was impeding the peace process by insisting on direct talks with Taliban leaders.

The comments have not been well received in Kabul, which has recalled its ambassador from Islamabad and also summoned the Pakistani ambassador to explain the assertions.

In a strongly worded statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its "grave objection" to Khan's "reckless"remarks. It labeled Khan's words an "obvious example of Pakistan's interventional policy and disrespect to the national sovereignty and determination of the people of Afghanistan."

Tensions between the neighboring countries have flared up in recent weeks, following comments from Islamabad about the Afghan peace process. Kabul has demanded explanations for those statements on three occasions.

Despite mounting pressure, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, whose mandate expires in May, has rejected the idea of an interim government.