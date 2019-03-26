© Reuters/Jim Young



"In this administration we're not afraid to use the phrase 'Monroe Doctrine'. [Venezuela] is a country in our hemisphere and it's been the objective of American presidents going back to Ronald Reagan to have a completely Democratic hemisphere."

"The United States will not tolerate hostile foreign military powers meddling with the Western Hemisphere's shared goals of democracy, security, and the rule of law. The Venezuelan military must stand with the people of Venezuela," the national security adviser wrote on Monday.The tweet was clearly directed at Moscow, which sent Russian military personnel to Caracas toThe consultations, however,and had been scheduled long before Juan Guaido, with full backing from Washington, declared himself Venezuela's leader in January.Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza expressed disbelief over Washington's attempt to frame defense cooperation between Venezuela and Russia as some sort of devious imperialist plot. He noted that it wasIn total, Bolton's very airtight Twitter prose received more than 800 responses, with many inquiring about Bolton's train of thought."I am sure that other countries feel the same way about us," one weary Twitter user responded."Oh the irony," quipped another member of the Twitterati.Others were impressed by Bolton's 19th century foreign policy positions.observed analyst Mark Sleboda.The senior White House adviser has repeatedly used Twitter as a means to disseminate his unique vision for the world. Aside from his countless pronouncements about the need for regime change in Venezuela,Bolton's insistence that theis also nothing new. Bolton said earlier in March: