Children who spend too much time on their phones are at serious risk of hip fractures in their 40s and 50s, an expert has warned.Professor Skelton, an adviser to the Royal Osteoporosis Society, added: 'She has urged parents to enforce hourly screen breaks and to encourage children to be more active through walking and sport.Professor Skelton said: 'Children can sit for hours playing games on screens or glued to their phones.Unless sedentary habits change, this generation could well end up with hip fractures in their 40s and 50s instead of their 70s and 80s. Parents could end up as carers for their children.'Professor Skelton, of Glasgow Caledonian University, said:'Unless you've built up sufficient bone in earlier life it's very difficult to build it in adulthood - even if you do three to four hours a week of bone-loading exercise, the increase in bone mass is only about 3 per cent, whereas it's 10 per cent in 12 and 13-year-olds doing the same amount of exercise.'Her warnings came as a report by the Royal Osteoporosis Society stressed the importance of exercise for osteoporosis sufferers.