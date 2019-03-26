© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

As the Grand Solar Minimum brings us back to the lowest solar activity in 400 years, we should see more snow cover and glaciers recovering. NASA study shows what was Greenland's largest glacier by volume of loss, is now recovering. Record N. Hemisphere snow totals, massive floods USA destroying 38% of stored grains, record snow in Sierra Nevada and Rocky Mountains, and record rains in the U.S desert S.W. In my opinion these are solar activity and cosmic ray related events.