Listeria is rare but dangerous Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. It can grow in foods such as uncooked meats, vegetables, soft cheeses and unpasteurized milk.Henry Avocado announced a recall of California-grown whole avocados in six states after listeria was found in the company's packing facility.All shipments from the California packing facility, which Henry Avocado began using in January, are recalled. Avocados packed there went to Florida, California, North Carolina, Arizona, Wisconsin and New Hampshire.The recalled avocados are sold with yellow stickers that say "Bravacado" and "California" or, on the organic avocados, yellow and green stickers with "Organic" and "California."The regular avocados recalled by Henry Avocado have "Bravacado" on the yellow sticker FDA One of Henry Avocado's organic avocados with the identifying sticker. FDAAvocados that the company imported from Mexico aren't affected in this recall.Listeria brings headaches, stomachaches, diarrhea and vomiting to 1,600 people each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and kills 260 people. Most of the latter are young children or elderly. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriages and stillbirths from listeria.Other examples of the rare, Saturday food recall posting by the FDA: