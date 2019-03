© Reuters / Bryan Snyder

House Democrats have introduced a resolution condemning boycotts of Israel, competing with President Donald Trump to see who can pander the loudest to the Israeli lobby, ahead of the AIPAC conference - never mind their base.House Judiciary Committee chair Jerry Nadler (D-New York) and Brad Schneider (D-Illinois) are shouting their support for Israel at the top of their lungs as the AIPAC conference comes to Washington this weekend, introducing a resolution to condemn boycotts of Israel as "incompatible" with a two-state solution. Schneider, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, is actually speaking at the conference, which is surely just a coincidence.The resolution condemns the global Boycott, Divest and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which seeks to force Israel to end its oppression of the Palestinians by means of non-violent economic protest, as "overly-simplistic and one-sided" and, somewhat ironically, accuses the movement of violating "free and open exchange and debate."Not to be outdone, Republican Reps. Ann Wagner (R-Missouri) and Lee Zeldin (R-New York) are co-sponsoring the anti-boycott bill, and Zeldin is also speaking at AIPAC. Indeed, President Donald Trump has out-Israel'd Israel by declaring his support for recognizing its sovereignty over the Syrian Golan Heights - recognition few in Israel actually want , aside from PM Benjamin Netanyahu, but which the discovery of oil in the region has apparently mandated.Despite their liberal base's call for the party to distance itself from Israel, then, Democrats realize that midterm elections are over, and it's another year before any member of Congress has to worry about wooing voters - leaving them to focus on wooing lobbying dollars instead. The #Resistance will return after these messages from our sponsors.