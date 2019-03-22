© YouTube / Samhällsnytt

A Swedish TV channel took to the streets to quiz people on whether they would be willing to house a refugee, and then called their bluff by putting their answers to an immediate test.Samhällsnytt (Social News) sent a reporter onto the streets of Sweden to quiz people on the country's current immigration policy and ask if they would be personally willing to help out.Respondents said they believe the country should continue to take in refugees, andfor an immigrant in need in their own home.However, once the do-gooders were presented with a (slightly intimidating) man to take home immediately,as to why their particular accommodation would no longer be suitable.Excuses ranged from having guests already renting their spare room, early morning meetings, busy schedules, leasing restrictions, homes that are too small, to sick children.The attitude toward immigrants has shifted in Sweden which, at the height of the refugee crisis is 2015, took in more per capita than any other European country - 163,000 asylum-seekers in a country of 10 million inhabitants.Later, Sweden backtracked on its progressive immigration policy with a retroactive law that sent people back to their home country if it was deemed safe enough.