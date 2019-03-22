The United States slapped a fresh batch of sanctions on China over an alleged violation of the US embargo against North Korea, just weeks after a meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam, which failed to bear results due to conflicting demands of the sides.The US Treasury Department has imposed new North Korean sanctions, targeting two Chinese shipping companies in particular, World News reported.The statement announced that one company had cooperated with a North Korean trading firm while another was operating in the DRPK's transportation industry.It came weeks after the second Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi, which finished abruptly without any deal or declaration due to the parties' failure to agree on the scale of North Korea's denuclearization and US-led sanctions relief.After their first face-to-face meeting in Singapore last June, which took place after a historic inter-Korean summit and Kim's talks with Xi Jinping in China, the US and North Korean leaders agreed to work towards the denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for sanctions relief and security guarantees.But, US-North Korea talks for a denuclearization deal appear to have stalled, in part due to disagreements over the timing of sanctions relief. While Pyongyang has since stopped testing ballistic missiles or nuclear bombs, the Americans continue to insist the country's nuclear program must be fully dismantled before they deliver on their part of the deal. Also, North Korea is demanding a solid guarantee of its security and the removal of Washington's nuclear umbrella protecting allies South Korea and Japan.North Korea has also denounced the US administration for stepping up sanctions and pressure on the country, warning that disarming Pyongyang could be blocked forever. North Korean authorities have also complained about continued US and UN sanctions, calling them a "source of mistrust".