© AFP/Eric Baradat



Democratic candidate for president and establishment-punching bagGabbard tweeted that "short-sighted" politicians and media pundits who spend their time accusing Donald Trump of being in cahoots with Russia were helping bring about a new arms race becauseIn a sane world, journalists, pundits and even Gabbard's fellow Democrats all understood exactly what she meant and took her point on board.One of the first to pop in with a response wasSipher himself once had his own moment of Twitter fame, back when he tweeted the classic question : "How can one not be a Russophobe?"For the crime of suggesting perhaps Trump isn't an agent of Moscow,Some media folk got in on the action, too. CNN National Security analyst Susan Hennessey bravely stepped up with the bold take thatWashington Post columnist and fellow CNN analystwhilehad an interesting spin on things, suggestingThen there were those thatPresumably, in the age of Russiagate, Democrats are all supposed to be advocating for nuclear war?Some were interested in the candidate's contact with Russian nationals, asking the all-important questions like,Some tweeters did take Gabbard's side, however.Independent journalisttweeted thatIn an ironic twist, comment [by William Craddick]