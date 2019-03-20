An aerial view of Spencer Dam after a storm triggered historic flooding, near Bristow, Nebraska, on March 16, 2019
All time multi century floods across Nebraska and periphery states needs to be seen to be believed. Water ways turning into inland deltas, dams obliterated, bridges toppled. Rescues of cows and people, 50 water treatment plants inundated and it shows Grand Solar Minimum amplified storms are what we can expect at this magnitude moving forward. Our modern infrastructure cant cope and if far inadequate.


