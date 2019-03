© Sputnik/Vladimir Astapkovich

the country's Foreign Ministry has announced."We cannot go for destroying our 9M729 missile that Washington groundlessly believes to violate the treaty," the ministry said in a statement . It added that the US side didn't show "any readiness for dialogue," but had become "fixated on the unacceptable ultimatum" for Russia.Russia's Foreign Ministry reiterated that the US was actively developing medium-range missile systems. The US abandoning the treaty opens the possibility of deploying these missiles in Europe. "We have to prepare ourselves for Washington's potential deployment of these systems," the statement read.The ministry said that it would not "knock on a closed door" after Moscow's attempts to save the INF Treaty were brushed aside by Washington, adding that the