© AFP/Gail Tibbon



The hack was reportedly carried out some time ago and allegedly only now brought to light due to the upcoming Israeli elections. Tel Aviv denies the intrusion took place at all.Independent Arabia reported , citing anonymous sources. According to the news outlet,It remains unclear just how much and what information was leaked, if the hack actually took place, but according to the report, the intrusion, as well asThe Israeli prime minister's office reacted to the report by stating thatLast summer, a scandal unfolded following reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had ordered the head of Shin Bet to wiretap the phone of then-IDF chief Benny Gantz. Both Netanyahu and the head of Shin Bet have denied organising a hack into Gantz's phone.Relations between Iran and Israel remain strained, as the former rejects Israel's right to exist and has threatened to destroy it on multiple occasions. Tel Aviv, in turn, accuses Tehran of supporting groups like Hamas, which Israel claims Iran uses to achieve its goals.Tel Aviv is not alone in making such accusations, with several other Middle Eastern states, including Saudi Arabia, also accusing Iran of supporting groups that they describe as terrorists and attempting to alienate the Islamic Republic.