© REUTERS/Benoit Tessier



Key Russian ally Nursultan Nazarbayev, the long-time president of Kazakhstan, has handed in his resignation after almost 30 years in power."I have made the decision to end my tenure as president," 78-year-old Nazarbayev said in a special address to the nation on Tuesday. He then signed a decree stating that his presidential tenure will end on Wednesday live on air.His duties will be performed by Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, from Nazarbayev's Russia-friendly ruling party Nur Otan, until a new president is elected.Nazarbayev will retain some of his other posts after the resignation, he said.Nazarbayev's acting replacement Tokayev has held various government posts,Under Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan has become a key regional ally for Moscow, having established the Eurasian Trade Union together with Russia and Belarus. The union was later joined by Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.Kazakhstan gained visibility in the international arena in recent years by hosting the Astana peace process for Syria, in which Russia, Turkey and Iran have been agreeing on joint steps to help stabilize war-torn Syria.