UK police have confirmed that a group calling itself the Irish Republican Army (IRA) has claimed responsibility for a spate of parcel bombs that were received at buildings in London and Glasgow last week.The group, which is also known as the 'New IRA', say five devices were posted to UK addresses but only four have been detected so far.The group say that three of the envelopes were sent to "commercial targets," while the other two were posted to British Army recruitment officers.The statement says that the device discovered at Glasgow University was intended for a recruitment officer who works there. The undiscovered device was also sent to another recruitment officer, the Belfast Telegraph reports.