"On many fronts, open borders legal groups have been using DACA recipients to try to blur the distinctions between citizen and noncitizen and between legal aliens and illegal aliens. In blurring those distinctions, they blur the very border of our country, and begin rubbing out the notion that the United States is fully a sovereign nation. Today's decision is a major check on that effort, and I expect it will reverberate across the national legal landscape."

Today the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals issued the first opinion by a federal circuit court classifying Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients as illegal aliens. The court's opinion , which closely tracks a friend-of-the-court brief that the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) had filed in the case, makes clear thatAccording to the Court,that "encouraged" government officials to "exercise prosecutorial discretion and focus on higher-priority cases."which bars aliens who are not "lawfully present" from enrolling in selective state colleges and universities, even if they otherwise qualify for admission.They also claimed that the admissions bar violated their right to equal protection, as Georgia treats aliens who are paroled into the U.S. or granted asylum as lawfully present.In its brief to the court, IRLI had exhaustively shown thatThe court agreed, finding that Georgia's determination that they lacked lawful presence tracked federal law. And because the court held that DACA recipients are not lawfully present, but are illegal aliens,"This is an important decision," said Dale L. Wilcox, executive director and general counsel of IRLI.The case is Estrada v. Becker, No. 17-12668 (Eleventh Circuit).