The attack comes amid reported US plans to withdraw its forces from Syria by the summer following the waning of the threat posed by Daesh in the region.A suicide bomber in a vehicle packed with explosives carried out an attack against a joint US-Kurdish patrol around the city of Manbij, northern Syria on Saturday, Kurdish television reported, citing Manbij Military Council spokesman Sharfan Darwish.According to the spokesman,after the bomber detonated his car as a military vehicle and several civilian cars passed. One of the civilians is thought to be in a serious condition, with five others taken to hospital.The attack was said to havein the city's southeast.Col. Sean Ryan, a representative of the US-led anti-Daesh coalition, told Kurdish TV thatIn January two US Army troops, a contractor and one civilian working for the Pentagon, were killed in Manbij in a suspected Daesh (ISIS)* suicide attack . That attack also left three servicemen injured, and killed multiple Syrian Kurdish civilians.Earlier on Saturday, a Kurdish official said the Syrian Democratic Forces had assembled 2,500 fighters to sweep the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz, where Daesh remnants are believed to be holed up, withLast week, Turkish media reported that the US had informed Turkey about its intention to pull US troops out of Syria by the summer, adding, however,Ankara has classified the US-backed Syrian militias operating in northern Syria as 'terrorists', and has alleged that they pose a threat to Turkey's national security through alleged contacts with Kurdish militants operating in Turkey. In January 2018, Turkey launched a military operation in the northwestern Syrian city of Afrin against the Kurdish People's Protection Units. In December, Turkey warned that it might launch an offensive in Manbij. These plans were put on hold after President Trump announced that he would be withdrawing US troops from Syria.