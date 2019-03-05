© Twitter



The Border Security Force confirmed two blasts at 11:30 on the Pakistani side at the Gharsana border in Sriganganagar, debris falls across the international borderAn unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to Pakistan was on Monday shot down by Indian security forces in Rajasthan's Bikaner, just east of the international border with Pakistan.Sources have confirmed to Times Now that "at around 11:30 am, an unidentified flying object from the Pakistani side violated the Indian airspace near Bikaner". Indian Air Force jets immediately fired at the UAV and brought it down. The debris apparently landed on the other side, near Fort Abbas in Pakistan.The Border Security Force confirmed two blasts at 11:30 on the Pakistani side at the Gharsana border in Sriganganagar, but no debris of the UAV has fallen on the Indian side. Reports in Pakistani media completely denied the occurrence of such an event.A Sukhoi 30MKI fighter jet shot down the drone at Bikaner Nal sector area after it was detected by Indian Air Defence radars, news agency ANI reported.Last week, just hours after Indian Air Force jets carried out massive airstrikes on terror camps deep inside Pakistani territory, a Pakistani drone was shot down by India near the international border in Kutch, Gujarat.India's alert air defence spotted the drone near the Naliya Air Base and shot it down. Naliya is one of India's forward airbases, very close to the international border.