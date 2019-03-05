French troops were recently filmed at the front-lines in eastern Syria as they provide assistance to their allies on the ground against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) forces.Led by their snipers and machine gunners, the French troops could be seen heavily targeting the Islamic State's positions at the Baghouz Camp, which is the where the terrorist group's last bastion is located.The Islamic State is currently trapped inside 700 square meters of territory along the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.at the Baghouz Camp; however, the latter has rejected the offer.