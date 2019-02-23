© AFP 2018 / Delil SOULEIMAN

Earlier, the White House announced that around 200 US soldiers would remain in Syria as a "peacekeeper group" for an undefined period of time following the pull-out of other US military forces., quoted by Reuters, said. The 200 troops deployed in the northeast of the Arab Republic will be a part of a larger contingent, including the US' European allies. The latter's contribution will number around 800-1,500 soldiers.The official also noted that both the US and its European alliesEarlier, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said that a small "peacekeeping group" of about 200 soldiers will stay in Syria "for [a] period of time" after the US military withdrawal from the Arab state.US President Donald Trump announced the pull-out from Syria in December 2018, promising to bring around 3,000 American soldiers home. The reason for the move, according to him, was the defeat of the Daesh* terrorist group in the Arab Republic.