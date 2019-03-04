This came soon after the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced that it had resumed operations against Daesh militants in Baghouz, following a break for citizens evacuation. According to SDF claims, only Daesh militants currently remain in the town.
However, the battle for Baghuz is currently going slowly in order to protect hostages held by the Daesh terrorists, according to co-chair of the US mission of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), Bassam Ishak.
Comment: So are there civilians in the area or not?
Over the recent months, the Kurdish-led SDF has been carrying out operations against Daesh militants in Syria, with support from the US-led coalition.
Numerous reports have been emerging in Syrian media about civilian casualties and use of white phosphorus, which is prohibited under international conventions.
The Syrian authorities, in particular, have repeatedly urged the United Nations to take measures targeting the perpetrators of the attacks and put an end to the coalition's unauthorized presence in Syria.
The United States, in the meantime, denies using white phosphorus in its airstrikes.
The US-led coalition, which consists of over 70 countries, is conducting military operations against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The coalition's operations in Syria are not authorized by the Syrian government or the UN Security Council.
The United States, so our leaders tell us, (while assuring us of their personal truthfulness and honorable morals - with solemn hands over their hearts, or what passes for hearts,) is a country of Law.
(Lest you fail to parse their legalese correctly, this means you and I must obey The Law, while they, as the makers of The Law, are free to break it.)
That means, in the finer points of Law, that since The Law does not specifically prohibit it, the use of white phosphorus against civilians, by the US in Syria or Israel in Gaza, is perfectly legal. Or so our leaders and betters, who make The Law, tell us. This is kind of like, if you or I should rob a bank, and claim in court that there is no specific law specifically forbidding us to rob that specific bank. I wonder if the judge would buy it?