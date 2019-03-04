FAKE NEWS: Having High Cholesterol is Harmless

FAKE NEWS: Statins Don't Stop You Dying

FAKE NEWS: Doctors Are Hushing Up Side Effects

FAKE NEWS: Experts Paid By Drug Giants

Do you want to suffer a heart attack? How about a stroke? The answer will, without doubt, be a resolute 'Not on your life'.No one does. That's why some eight million Britons take a cholesterol-lowering statin pill every day - doctors prescribe them to anyone with a ten per cent or greater risk of a major cardiac event within ten years.Statins reduce those risks. This is an indisputable scientific fact.Over the past 30 years, more than 200,000 patients have been put through the most rigorous forms of clinical trials to produce definitive proof that the tablets lower the risk of heart attack by up to 50 per cent, stroke by 30 per cent, and the risk of death - from any cause.Yet millions of middle-aged men and women who would benefit from taking statins, don't. Research suggests, astonishingly, that many who refuse the pills or abandon them have already had a heart attack. Disturbingly, this could well be because they have been led to believe, wrongly, that the drugs don't work.The debate on the role of cholesterol in heart disease began decades ago when scientists were looking for major causes of the condition and drugs to halt it. In early studies, high cholesterol levels in heart-attack patients initially led to the belief that consuming cholesterol-rich foods such as eggs and prawns was to blame, which was later found not to be the case.Then, saturated fat became the culprit, but there was little good evidence to prove this. Today, it is thought to be only small part of the equation.But as the science has evolved, so too has a distrust of prevailing medical advice among a small but noisy group of sceptics who publish blogs, newsletters and books, and are invited to share their opinions on television and radio. Their arguments hinge around similar themes: that contrary to what most doctors say, cholesterol is not a cause of heart disease and so lowering it with statins offers 'negligible' benefit.They say the real side effects of statins are being hushed up, and there is a conspiracy between pharmaceutical companies, heart charities, doctors, our most respected universities and the researchers who work in them, to silence them, cover up 'the truth' and ensure as many people as possible take the medication to boost profits.None of it is right. But this tiny minority of statin deniers can sound very convincing.Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, cardiologist and Medical Director of the British Heart Foundation, explains: 'The stories contain a grain of truth, mixed with speculation and opinion.In January, the editors-in-chief of all 30 major heart-health medical journals - each a leading cardiologist - signed a joint open letter, warning: 'Lives are at stake [due to the] wanton spread of medical misinformation. It is high time that this stopped.'A 2016 analysis from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, which tracks outbreaks and public-health concerns, foundmay have prompted 200,000 patients in Britain alone to quit the drug over a single six-month period - and thousands of heart attacks and strokes may occur as a result.Last night Health Secretary Matt Hancock voiced his concern about the 'pernicious lies' being circulated and added: 'Statins play a huge role in keeping people at risk of cardiovascular disease healthy. Risking people's health by spreading reckless and ignorant misinformation claiming otherwise is completely unjustifiable.'So what of the claims themselves - how do they stand up to scrutiny? To find out, this newspaper examined the most commonly circulated fake news on statins.And to test it, we enlisted the help of researchers who have devoted their lives to understanding how to treat heart disease, and who have produced the highest quality scientific evidence on the subject. Read on... and decide for yourself who YOU should entrust your health to.First, a few facts about what is known about heart disease.As we age, our heart attack risk increases and one of the key factors is levels of cholesterol - a type of waxy fat, mostly produced by the liver - in the blood. The terms 'bad cholesterol' and 'good cholesterol' are often used, but today doctors are mainly concerned with low-density lipoproteins (LDL), 'balls' of fat and protein which carry cholesterol from the liver into the bloodstream.A combination of genetic predisposition, poor diet and lifestyle factors can mean that the body produces too much LDL, which contributes to a process known as atherosclerosis.This begins when the walls of the arteries, called the endothelium, become inflamed. High blood pressure, raised blood sugar levels, smoking, genetic predisposition, and LDL itself all contribute to this process.Once the endothelium is damaged, LDL begins to penetrate and build up within the artery walls where it hardens and forms deposits called plaques. The endothelium can then rupture in places, exposing the fatty plaque contents to the blood, which forms a clot to seal the split as part of the body's natural healing mechanism.It is the narrowings caused by this process that hinders the circulation and can block blood flow to the heart or brain - with potentially catastrophic consequences.But statins deniers still insist LDL is not a problem.One of the key figures, Dr Malcolm Kendrick, a GP from Cheshire, warns in his latest book:So are they right? No, says Prof Collins, who points to one unquestionable area of proof against this argument: genetics.One inherited condition, familial hypercholesterolaemia, causes sky-high cholesterol levels, even in children. Left untreated, it can kill sufferers in their 20s or 30s.But with high-doses of statins many can and do survive into old age. In recent years further DNA faults have been identified that also cause modest LDL increases, and raised heart risk. Those with genetically low LDL levels have a very low risk of heart disease.Another thing deniers seem to rely on is the perception that all scientific studies are equally authoritative, when in fact they aren't. There are observational studies, where researchers follow volunteers over time in order to observe the relationship between a certain risk factor or treatment and their chances of developing an illness.This kind of research can reveal a link, or association, for example, that among people with a high LDL level, there are more cases of heart disease than in those with a lower LDL level.The most reliable data about the effects of lowering LDL comes from randomised double blind clinical trials. In these, patients are randomly split into groups. Some receive a statin and some a dummy 'placebo' pill. No one, not even the researchers, know which is which - and all patients are otherwise treated in exactly the same way. This proves if the drug works, and no other factor could be of influence.Dr Kendrick admitted that his study was observational but said: 'The proof of the link between smoking and lung cancer was based on observational studies. They have value.'And this may be the case. But Professor Colin Baigent, an epidemiologist at the University of Oxford, who is also involved in major statins trials, explains that it is misleading to claim observational studies on statins refute what has been proven in clinical trials, and it's not comparing like for like. He said: 'We know statins work because there have been numerous, very large randomised clinical trials that prove that lowering LDL with these drugs reduces the risk of heart attacks and strokes.'Prof Collins says some observational studies have found low LDL is associated with higher death rates in some older people but, of course, have not proved cause and effect. 'It is known that in older patients, other illnesses such as cancer can cause low LDL,' he says. Statins trials also show benefits in the elderly.When approached by The Mail on Sunday last week, Dr Kendrick pointed to a 2015 study as proof of his much-made claim that the benefits of statins are negligible, and don't extend lifespan.Professor Liam Smeeth of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) explains: 'What matters is your heart attack risk when treatment starts. If you have a 30 per cent risk then statins could reduce that risk by at least a quarter.'For anyone in any doubt, UK heart disease and stroke deaths plummeted by two-thirds between 1980 and 2013, partly due to fewer smokers and better emergency care, but also because of wider statin use.Prof Samani says: 'Heart attacks used to kill men in their 50s and even 40s, but thanks in part to drug therapies people are living longer, healthier lives.'In October 2013, the British Medical Journal published an article by Dr Aseem Malhotra in which he claimed a study had proved 20 per cent of statins patients were forced to stop taking them due to muscle pains, stomach upsets, sleep and memory problems and erectile dysfunction. This was far higher than had previously been reported.Thanks to Dr Malhotra's article, the figure was repeated worldwide but within months was revealed to be wrong. The researchers admitted the true quit rate was nine per cent. And it was unclear how many of those had genuinely suffered side effects.Dr Malhotra's piece, and the study that inspired it, were 'non-scientific and simply not true,' says Prof Smeeth, who led a 2016 investigation by experts at the school into the rising numbers stopping statins as a result of the articles, and the debate - which included public statements from Dr Kendrick and Dr Harcombe - which followed.The editor of the British Medical Journal, Fiona Godlee, corrected the articles and was even forced to appear on BBC News admitting the mistake.And yet, Dr Malhotra, who is described on his website as 'a world-leading expert in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of heart disease', has been far from silent. Indeed, he has since made more extravagant claims, stating 75 per cent of people prescribed a statin quit within a year - two-thirds because of side effects. At a medical event in 2017 he claimed: 'Side effects of these drugs have not been properly investigated. Patients are guinea pigs and they don't even know it.'And Professor Peter Sever, an expert in pharmacology at Imperial College London who conducted one of the largest-ever studies into statins, suggests that the claims and counter-claims have left some patients incredibly anxious about taking the medication. In his trial, 20 per cent of patients in both placebo and statin groups, reported muscle pains, weakness and stomach problems - suggesting many of the problems were not caused by the drug after all.The trial ended early because the evidence of the benefits of statins became so great it was deemed unethical not to offer them to everyone. Some volunteers chose to take the statin, while some did not. Among those who did, there was a 40 per cent increase in side-effect claims.Prof Sever says: 'We believe this is because people now worry so much about these side effects that all ill health is blamed on them.'He says Dr Malhotra and Dr Kendrick 'quote anecdotes and evidence from observational studies, which are unreliable indicators of true side-effect rates.'Genuine side effects can be a problem but are manageable.Prof Samani says: 'When patients suffer side effects we take it seriously but these symptoms can be caused by many other things, so it can be difficult to tell the cause. We may temporarily stop statins for a while to see if the problems go away. If they don't, we know it's not the statins. If they do, we can try the same or another statin. 'Perhaps the most incendiary of all accusations levelled by the deniers is that researchers who have conducted the biggest statin studies are paid by pharmaceutical companies trying to cash in on their drugs.In a newsletter Dr Harcombe calls cardiologists, researchers and bodies involved in heart research 'statin pushers' - echoing the term drug pusher. Her inflammatory accusation, shared by the other deniers, is that statins researchers have received payments of around £286 million from drug manufacturers. She added: 'It would be naïve not to think that sums such as £268 million from pharmaceutical companies encourage recipients to aggressively encourage people to take those drugs.'But Prof Collins says there is a simple explanation for the 'hidden data' - they did not have it. 'In 1995 we began gathering results from research groups who conducted major trials on statins, which we added to our own data.'We requested information on heart attacks and strokes, deaths from all causes and serious adverse events like cancer. We did not seek data on any other side effects and have publicly stated this. The lie just seems to be repeated, that we held data on adverse events and have not made it available.'To put an end to this, Prof Collins and Prof Baigent have now requested every single adverse event in all the major studies and plan to publish the first analyses of these data later this year.Of conflicts of interest, Prof Baigent added: 'We have a long-standing policy of not accepting any personal payment from the pharma industry. Grants have been provided to the University of Oxford from drug companies but our salaries don't depend on that money.'Our trial of niacin, another drug to treat high levels of fat in the blood, led to a billion dollar a year drug being withdrawn from the European market, and warnings being added in the US. The results fall where they will.'Prof Samani adds: 'I'm a cardiologist, not involved in trials. I look after patients with heart conditions. I'd just like to see fewer people get ill and die.' Dr Malhotra declined to comment.