Don't tell the statin brigade, but elevated LDL cholesterol may actually help us as we age!They evaluated 3,800 subjects with a mean age of 69 years, performing extensive neuropsychological and cognitive ability testing. They found that the diagnosis of dementia and cognitive impairment correlated with increasing age, decreasing education level, diagnosis of type 2 diabetes, and being an ApoE4 carrier. After controlling for all these factors, they also found thatIn fairness, these studies were observational studies, so. We can hypothesize why higher levels of LDL-C are associated with lower incidence of dementia. It could be a marker of overall health or nutritional status, it could be that LDL-C directly improves the health of neurons and prevents brain atrophy, or it could be more related to lack of diabetes or ApoE4 status for which a study may not always completely control.The old joke is that when the surgeon talks to the family after a complicated and risky coronary bypass surgery, he says, "The surgery was a great success. The grafts were perfect, and the anastomosis were flawless, some of the best I have ever done. I'm sorry the patient died, but the surgery was wonderful."This is a fictional over-exaggeration, but it makes my point.Instead, we need to focus on the whole patient, not one specific outcome. Trials should focus on all-cause mortality and overall morbidity rather than one or two specific outcomes. It doesn't do us much good to lower heart attack risk by 0.5% over five years if we are also increasing the risk of dementia, cancer or other complications.Thanks for reading,