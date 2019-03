© The Ecologist



The 7-1 ruling could also open other American-based international organizations to the threat of lawsuits over financing overseas development.For the World Bank, it means thatBharat Patel, general secretary of the Association for the Struggle of Fisherworkers' Rights, one of the plaintiffs, welcomed the historic ruling, saying:ICIJ covered the plight of the fishing community and the bank's refusal to recognize its claims as part of its 2015 Evicted and Abandoned investigation.between 2004 and 2013, and that the bank often failed to follow its own rules for properly resettling these communities.The legal case surrounded a 1945 law which granted international organizations "the same immunity from suit" as foreign governments. The court had to decide how that law was impacted by a second one from 1976 excluding commercial activities by foreign governments from this immunity.The Feb. 27 ruling does not reportedly affect either the United Nations or the International Monetary Fund, as they have complete immunity under their charters.The World Bank argued that the exclusion on the immunity of commercial activities did not apply to it. If it could be for sued for its development loans, the bank maintained,"Those concerns are inflated," the Supreme Court held in its ruling Justice Stephen G. Breyer dissented; newly appointed Justice Brett Kavanaugh did not participate.Breyer warned that the majority ruling would "create uncertainty" for international organizations involved in finance.Lawyers for EarthRights International, which represents the plaintiffs, say that theThe fishing community's case against the bank will now be allowed to proceed in lower courts in the U.S.