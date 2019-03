© Pixabay / geralt

The UK is rolling out a draconian new 'harmful content' policy that will punish social media with massive fines if they fail to remove ill-defined "hate speech," "misinformation," and "problematic content" quickly enough., according to UK digital minister Margot James, who told Business Insider the new rules would be officially unveiled next month.While the new regulator is supposed to be independent of government, it will be up to ministers to decide whether to set up a brand new body or just hand the responsibility for censoring objectionable content over to Ofcom - the same regulator which was recently found to be colluding with a government-funded "think tank" to tie up RT in regulatory red tape with astroturfed "complaints."Based in part on Germany 's NetzDG laws, which fine companies tens of millions of dollars for hate speech if offending messages are not deleted within a certain period, the new UK regulations won't stop at censoring "illegal hate speech" (which James apparently defines as anything from terrorist recruitment videos to racism, leaving plenty of wiggle room for neocon think-tanks to sink popular alternative media pages). Child grooming, "problematic content" related to self-harm, and even "misinformation" can now cost tech companies billions of dollars - up to 4 percent of their revenue - if they do not act quickly."Tech companies listen with their wallets," Conservative MP Damian Collins said, praising the German model.The report decried "malign forces" spreading "disruption and confusion," liberally sprinkling the descriptor "Russian" throughout in case there was any doubt what flavor of "discord" was being sowed.Tech executives could actually face criminal penalties if they are unable to rein in malicious use of their platforms, according to Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright, who joined James on a jaunt to Silicon Valley earlier this month to meet with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and hammer out the details of the regulation.James admits it isn't social media's fault that "toxic content" is posted on their platforms, but insists, "you've got to take it down before it proliferates."