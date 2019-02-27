The park authorities have gathered the dead birds and will bury those, said the Erfan Ahmed

The park authorities have gathered the dead birds and will bury those, said the Erfan Ahmed.
Several thousand birds, mostly migratory birds, were killed in 'Anurima Eco Park' at Panipara village of Kalia upazila in hailstorm accompanying rain that ripped through the country in last three days.

Erfan Ahmed, the managing director of the Ecopark, said that heavy rainfall accompanied by stormy wind and hailstorm lashed Narail like other parts of the country on February 25 and February 26.

After the storm, they found carcasses of several thousand birds lying scattered in the park, he said.

Hailstorm kills several migratory birds
© UNB
Hailstorm kills several migratory birds in ‘Anurima Eco Park’ at Panipara village in rain that ripped through the country in last three days.
The park authorities have gathered the dead birds and will bury those, said the Erfan Ahmed.

Khabir Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the Ecopark, said that since 2004 different species of birds come to the park from October and stay here for around eight months.

After being announced a sanctuary, more and more birds are coming to the park, said the chairman.

The death of these migratory birds is a huge loss for nature, he added.

Birds have died in the forest of Narail

Birds have died in the forest of Narail
DEAD BIRDS