In his annual letter, Buffet warned of a "megacatastrophe," which he said will cause unprecedented havoc not just to victims but to the financial world as well. "A major catastrophe that will dwarf hurricanes Katrina and Michael will occur - perhaps tomorrow, perhaps many decades from now," the Berkshire Hathaway CEO wrote. "'The Big One' may come from a traditional source, such as a hurricane or earthquake, or it may be a total surprise involving, say, a cyber attack having disastrous consequences beyond anything insurers now contemplate."
The financial world is being propped up by central banks and the debt-based monetary system that far too many trust will eventually meet its demise. This could cause a worldwide societal collapse of epic proportions.
Public services crumble and disorder ensues as the government loses control of its monopoly on violence. (Meaning people realize they are slaves, and no longer wish to be subjugated and punished at the whims of the ruling class/government, but seek their own liberty and self-ownership.) As people begin to realize that the political class (ruling class) is exceptionally wealthy as they slave away and half their wages are stolen to prop up those who exert power over them, societies tend to collapse. Government stays fat and happy when the slaves don't realize they are enslaved. -SHTFPlanIt could all begin with a disastrous financial crisis. One which we are close to, regardless of what is being said in mainstream media. Economic numbers all over the world continue to get worse, and even New York Times columnist Paul Krugman is now warning of "an unavoidable global recession". Unfortunately, most Americans still have absolutely no idea that this is happening right underneath their noses. Most ordinary citizens are still under the impression that everything is going to be just fine, but the numbers suggest otherwise. 78% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck while 40% don't have enough money to cover a $400 emergency. Americans carry record levels of consumer debt and student loan debt while borrowing further with their use of credit cards.
But the "megacatastrophe" Buffet warns of could come in the form of natural disaster; although if that's going to happen, it better hurry to beat the financial crisis the globe has found itself in. Science writer Kathryn Shultz galvanized public attention to the threat in 2015 with the New Yorker essay "The Really Big One," in which she describes how an earthquake could destroy a large chunk of North America's coastal Northwest. "The hand of a geological clock is somewhere in its slow sweep," she wrote. "All across the region, seismologists are looking at their watches, wondering how long we have, and what we will do before geological time catches up to our own."
A Yellowstone supervolcano eruption, potential pole shift, and a massive West Coast earthquake all seem to be possibilities when considering natural disasters that could be on the scale of a "megacatastrophe."
Comment: Elites like Buffet are quite often "in the know", but he isn't saying anything that a regular reader of this site doesn't know already.