Dozens of Microsoft employees have demanded the company pull out of a contract with the US military to provide augmented reality technology, stating that theyMicrosoft workers released a letter on Friday addressed to CEO Satya Nadella and President Brad Smith, in which they voiced opposition to the. Released in March 2016, HoloLens is capable of interposing digital images on whatever its wearer sees.Signed by more than 50 employees, the letter states that the IVAS contractthey wrote. "It will be deployed on the battlefield, and works byfurther distancing soldiers from the grim stakes of war and the reality of bloodshed."and demanded more control over "how our work is used."Microsoft acknowledged the petition - but insisted that the company has always been transparent and open to feedback from its workers."We always appreciate feedback from employees and provide many avenues for their voices to be heard," a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement responding to the petition. "In fact, we heard from many employees throughout the fall.The statement promised thatsurrounding artificial intelligence and the military.Workers at America's tech giants have increasingly spoken out against their companies' business dealings with intelligence agencies and the Pentagon.In June, Google backed out of a contract with the Pentagon after facing internal dissent from angry workers. The tech giant had been enlisted to provide the US military with an advanced AI that would improve the targeting capabilities of weaponized drones.Microsoft, however, seems to be sticking to its Pentagon-friendly guns. In December, the company's president said thatHe added that he wanted "Silicon Valley to know just how ethical and honorable a tradition the military has."