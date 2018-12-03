© Francisco Leong/AFP/Getty Images



As tech companies such as Google wrestle with employee objections to working with the U.S. military,Microsoft is "going to provide the U.S. military with access to the best technology ... all the technology we create. Full stop," Brad Smith said Saturday during a panel at the Reagan National Defense Forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.Smith acknowledged that "there is some angst" in some workforces, including Microsoft's, about tech companies' involvement in military contracts.Smith said he wanted to quell such concerns. "We want Silicon Valley to know just how ethical and honorable a tradition the military has," he said. The future and use of artificial intelligence and autonomous systems have broad implications, he said, and are "of importance to everybody and not just young people who happen to live on the West Coast."Smith expressed openness to hearing his workers' opinions, saying that Microsoft would "engage to address the ethical issues that new technology is creating."He recalled an email he had received from an employee who grew up in Belgrade, Serbia - which was bombed by NATO forces in 1999 - that said the employee needed to think through Microsoft's reasoning for working with military contracts. Smith said he understood the employee's background would lead to such hesitation.But he did not mention Microsoft taking any action or changing any policy as a result.said Rachel Olney, founder and chief executive of geographic location data start-up Geosite.she said.The Defense Department has established the- without taking an ownership stake -that help address problems faced by the U.S. military.Despite the pushback from employees at Google on the Project Maven artificial intelligence contract, Defense Innovation Unit director Michael Brown said his agency has gotten more responses from commercial companies that are interested in working with the U.S. military.Separately at Saturday's event, Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson told reporters that development of the new B-21 bomber is on schedule. She acknowledged that it was still early in the program, but "we are pleased with how that program is going forward."The Air Force's next-generation stealth bomber is being built by prime contractor Northrop Grumman Corp. at its plant in Palmdale.