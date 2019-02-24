Tel Aviv does not seek to inflict damage on the Iranian people, said Zvi Magen, diplomat, ex-Israeli ambassador to Russia (1998) and an employee of the intelligence department of the General Staff of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), while speaking with Sputnik on the sidelines of the eighth Middle East conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club.
"First, Israel has never regarded the Iranian people as an adversary", the Israeli scholar stated. "We are bound by a very long history of mutual friendship that ceased to exist because of the interests of the current leadership of Iran. They decided that Israel should be seen as a threat and an enemy and mobilised various resources to pursue their interests in the region. But I believe that for Iran, Israel in fact is not the goal in the region: It is only a handy lever for promoting other domestic and regional issues".
Comment: If you reverse everything this writer is saying, then it will make much more sense. As Mossad's motto goes: By way of deception thou shalt do war.
Second, the Islamic Republic's regional policy includes direct conflicts with Israel including through their "proxies", Magen claimed, referring to Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based Shiite militant group. According to the scholar, "there is also the Iranian military presence in Syria, where they are trying to build infrastructure against Israel".
Tehran has repeatedly refuted the claims that it has either deployed its troops on the ground in Syria or established military bases in the country.
"Third, Iran does not conceal the fact that it is developing various types of weapons, including those of mass destruction, which threaten Israel", he opined. "And therefore we are pursuing a certain policy in the region, declaring that Israel will not allow anyone to achieve this [goal]".
Comment: Israel is the one with Nukes: Israel, not Iran, has an illegal nuclear arms program - here are the details
According to the findings by the International Atomic Energy Association, Iran was in compliance with the terms of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and has not enriched more uranium-235 than was permitted by the accords, which makes it incapable of creating the weapons of mass destruction in the near term.
Having said that Tehran is openly threatening Israel with annihilation, the diplomat underscored that Tel Aviv would prefer to use peaceful diplomatic measures to prevent a direct confrontation.
Comment: No, Tehran said it would respond with proportional force: Iran vows "crushing and proportional" response to relentless Israeli strikes in Syria
"[Israel] does not seek conflict and does not aim to harm the Iranian people", Magen stressed. "There is a political dispute in Israel about what to do with Iran, in case [Tel Aviv] is forced [into a direct military conflict]. And the majority of the participants of this dispute are in favour of acting in a way that would prevent punishing the friendly Iranian people".
He highlighted that Israel is "the leading military power in the Middle East, which is able to fight and destroy any state in the region", adding that "otherwise it would not have survived".
Comment: It's such a leader in world military power that its only recourse is dirty tricks and war crimes: Israel thinks apologies and high level personnel will absolve it of Russian jet tragedy
"Iran does not possess such military capabilities as Israel does", the diplomat opined. "Yes, they have made progress and technological breakthroughs in certain military areas, but in general, Iran's military capabilities are not on par with those of [Israel]".
Comment: If Israel thinks US military tech is the top of its class, it is sorely mistaken: New reality: Syria's S-300s force Israel to use faulty F-35s, intends to bilk US of more money and new weapons
Israel and 'Arab NATO'
Commenting on the potential creation of an Arab NATO, Magen confirmed that Tel Aviv is considering cooperating with such a body: "These talks are underway", he said. However, the diplomat dismissed the assumption that Israel sees it as the leverage against Iran. According to him, this is "an opportunity to make friends with Arab neighbours".
The scholar pointed out that for decades Israel has been an "easy target" in the eyes of Middle Eastern nations who routinely pin the blame on Tel Aviv for the region's problems.
Comment: Israel is in a mortal mess of its own making: Fleeing terrorists leave behind US & Israeli weapons, ammo and medicine in southwestern Syria
"Therefore, for many years Israel has been trying to get out of this vicious circle and live in peace with its neighbours", Magen pointed out adding that Tel Aviv had managed to peacefully co-exist with Egypt and Jordan and establish ties with "some other" countries in the region.
Comment: Egypt seems to be tiring of Israel, as is much of the planet: Russia and Egypt discuss intensifying efforts to resolve Syria, Libya crises, "just solution to Palestine problem"
"One can say that a process of convergence is going on", he said. "Therefore, the leaders of the Arab countries, one by one, invite Prime Minister B. Netanyahu, meet with him, and discuss the possibility [of building relations]".
Comment: Considering Israel's criminality it should be no surprise there are 16 countries, many which are Arab states, where Israeli passport holders are banned.
Magen admitted that the Palestinian issue remains high on the agenda and opined that it can be solved: "The principle approach is changing, because goals, interests, and objective strategic conditions are changing in the region", he said. "In this context, the leadership of Arab countries is reconsidering the question with whom and against whom to ally".
Israel Remains Neutral in Great Power Game in Syria
Referring to Russia's involvement in Syrian affairs, the diplomat admitted that Moscow had managed to reach agreements with various regional players, including Turkey, Sunni Arab states, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Israel.
Comment: It seems more likely that Russia tolerates Israel for strategic reasons, for the time being.
"There is a treaty that guaranteed Russia Israel's neutrality, despite the fact that [Tel Aviv] is a fairly tough player that can spoil anyone's game", Magen said.
Comment: When you're working on the side of evil you have many more options at your disposal.
He noted that during the three and a half years of Russia's military actions in the region, Israel did not interfere.
According to the diplomat there is a mutual understanding between Russia and Israel that Moscow does not interfere in Tel Aviv's conflict with Iran.
Comment: We'll see about that: The very good reasons why Russia won't give up Iran to Israel & the US
Magen highlighted that Israel did not participate in a "global game" in Syria, "despite the fact that Israel is a strategic ally of the United States": "It remained neutral, although the security of its borders was at stake", he stressed.
The diplomat emphasised that Tel Aviv and Moscow continue to maintain working relations despite the accidental downing of a Russian Il-20 surveillance plane in Syrian airspace on 17 September 2018 by a Syrian S-200. The Russian Ministry of Defence blamed Israeli F-16 fighters of using the Russian aircraft as a cover. Tel Aviv vehemently denied the accusations.
Comment: There was nothing accidental about it, and everyone, including Russia has said as much:
Commenting on the upcoming meeting between President Putin and Prime Minister Netanyahu that was postponed for several days, the diplomat suggested that the two are likely "to discuss the coordination of joint or separate actions in Syria", on how to resolve the conflict and what the future political order in the country will be.
Comment: It's not the first time Putin has rebuffed the maniac that is Netanyahu: Russia sidelines Netanyahu in its anteroom
Zvi Magen is an ex-Israeli ambassador to Russia (1998), employee of the intelligence department of the General Staff of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), and senior fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) of Tel Aviv University.The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
Comment: This article reflects no one except pathological liars and the dangerously deluded: At Trump summit Netanyahu declares "common interest of war with Iran" sparking backlash from Tehran
