Las Vegas snow
© AP Photo/John Locher
A man takes a picture of a small snowman at the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas is getting a rare taste of real winter weather, with significant snowfall across the metro area in the first event of its kind since record keeping started back in 1937.
Snow over the last day in Los Angeles, the last time snow was seen 1962, with new cold record in Santa Barbara. Flagstaff, Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada break their all time snow fall records. Sao Paula, Brazil atmospheric compression event and biblical floods blast through the city. More signs the Grand Solar Minimum is intensifying.


