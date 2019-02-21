In an interview with Big League Politics, Markota explained that the account that was shuttered had been linked to an Indiegogo campaign that Markota had used to raise more than $34,000 for a graphic novel that she had been working on, which made the decision to shut down the account more of a financial burden for her.
Markota was mailed a letter form the bank, which she shared on twitter.
When she contacted the bank to try and figure out why the account had been shut down, Markota said they refused to give her a reason. She believes that the decision was politically motivated due to her support for President Trump.
Upon getting notice of her account shutdown, Markota contacted Chase Bank by phone to ask why her account was shut down.Markota added that she has been the victim of harassment from former coworkers when she was a burlesque dancer.
"They refused to tell me why," Markota stated. "They said they have the right to end our relationship and not tell me why."
She began to believe that her bank account shutdown was was politically motivated after reading Big League Politics' story on Tarrio. This suspicion is well warranted considering the fact that her outspoken support for President Trump has exposed her to a torrent of harassment in recent years.
Markota's former co-workers from her burlesque days have been on a crusade to make her life miserable ever since she came out as a Trump supporter.If political motivations were in fact behind her de-platforming, that would make Markota the latest in a string of conservatives including Alex Jones, Laura Loomer and Jordan Peterson who have been financially targeted for their political views by what are still perceived as unbiased, apolitical organizations, when in reality financial isolation and boycotts is precisely how outspoken, ideologically opposing voices get silenced.
Their harassment got so bad that Markota is pursuing legal action against the most vicious tormentor.
Comment: This is getting scary. De-platforming simply due to one's political beliefs is bad enough when its done on social media, but for financial institutions to oust customers because they support the wrong candidate - it couldn't get any more dystopian! Remember Revelations, "And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name"? As Jordan Peterson said, "If you don't think there are reasons in your life for "well-meaning" financial institutions to implement the same limitations on you then you are not thinking."
