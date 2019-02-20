© Sputnik / Alexey Suhorukov



Russia's enormous natural resources should serve as a guarantee of high quality food production, according to President Vladimir Putin. The country has ensured its independence on the global wheat market, he added."We are not just one of the largest exporters of wheat, last year's exports amounted to 44 million tons. We have reached at least one more achievement," the president said on Wednesday in his annual address to the Federal Assembly.He explained that "Thanks to Russian scientists, we have ensured our independence in wheat seeds. Experts will confirm how critically important that is."Russia's advantage is in its huge natural resources, Putin said, adding that these resources should be used specifically to increase the production of organic, non-GMO food products.Putin noted that the production should "serve as a guarantee of high quality both domestically and internationally.""I assure you these products will be very popular abroad because nothing of high quality is left there."