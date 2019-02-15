Puppet Masters
US: Iran misuses International Court after the ruling on assets took Tehran's side
Sputnik
Thu, 14 Feb 2019 03:09 UTC
"Iran must not be permitted to continue to misuse the International Court of Justice's judicial process for political and propaganda purposes", State Department Deputy Spokesman Robert Palladino said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the International Court of Justice ruled that Iran's lawsuit against the United States over more than $2 billion in frozen assets was admissible.
Palladino said the case is yet another example of how Iran seeks to misuse legal processes and distort principles of international law. "Iran's goal is to prevent United States victims of the Iranian regime's wanton acts of terrorism... from recovering compensation from Iran in US courts".
The US Supreme Court ruled in 2016 that the money frozen by the United States should go to the survivors and families of victims of terrorist attacks attributed to Iran. Tehran claims that this decision violated the 1955 US-Iranian Treaty of Amity.
Washington said last October that it was terminating the treaty after the International Court of Justice ruled the United States breached the agreement by re-imposing sanctions linked to Tehran's nuclear program.
Quote of the Day
Perhaps only people who are capable of real togetherness have that look of being alone in the universe. The others have a certain stickiness, they stick to the mass.
Comment: The US Supreme Court ruling on the distribution of Iranian assets to go to the survivors/families of victims of alleged Iranian terror attacks included the 1983 bombing of a US Marine barracks in Beirut and the 1996 Khobar Towers bombing in Saudi Arabia. The Treaty of Amity governs economic ties and consular rights.