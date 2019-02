© AFP / Win McNamee

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has introduced a bill to Congress which would prevent President Donald Trump from withdrawing the US from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).Gabbard said she was introducing the bill , called the "INF Treaty Compliance Act," not only to prevent the escalation of a new Cold War, but to "stop more American taxpayer dollars from being wasted on military adventurism that makes our people and our country less safe."She said that rather than scrapping the treaty, the US should be working to expand it and bring in other countries, including China.Both Washington and Moscow have repeatedly accused each other of violating the terms of the nuclear pact - and earlier this month, Russia said it would quit the treaty in a " mirror response " to Trump's decision.