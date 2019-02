© Getty Images / Sean Gallup

Finian Cunningham (born 1963) has written extensively on international affairs, with articles published in several languages. Originally from Belfast, Northern Ireland, he is a Master's graduate in Agricultural Chemistry and worked as a scientific editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry, Cambridge, England, before pursuing a career in newspaper journalism. For over 20 years he worked as an editor and writer in major news media organizations, including The Mirror, Irish Times and Independent. Now a freelance journalist based in East Africa, his columns appear on RT, Sputnik, Strategic Culture Foundation and Press TV.

A conference in Warsaw this week was billed as reinstating the US' lead role in diplomacy for the Mideast. The absence of Russia and other European leaders only served to expose the ill-conceived summit and Washington's isolation.When the forum was initially planned last year by the Trump administration, the purpose was to bring Washington back in from the diplomatic cold which it had opted for by abandoning the international nuclear accord with Iran.Trump's tearing up of the Iran deal in May 2018 had isolated the US from other signatories: Russia, China and the Europeans.The trouble was that from the outset most would-be participants sawDespite recent official US denials of seeking regime change in Tehran, the long-term pattern of flagrant hostility from President Trump and others in his administration betrayed Washington's real intentions.Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has been labeling the Warsaw event "a desperate anti-Iran circus." Last month, it was evident that European states were going to give the conference a miss on the grounds that the thinly veiled agenda would further undermine EU efforts at preserving the Iran deal.This week's conference -The American side sent a high-profile delegation headed by Vice-President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Also present were Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and "special advisor" on Middle East policy.The void in senior foreign participants - especiallyfollowing its successful military intervention in Syria - only goes to show how diminished Washington's role has become.Realizing its anti-Iran agenda was not going to gain much traction, Washington rebranded the Warsaw conference in an attempt to give it an apparently more general regional remit. The event's updated title proclaiming the "Future of Peace and Security in the Middle East" was intended to not alienate others over the initial hostile focus on Iran.Hence the agenda was broadened out to include discussions on Syria, Yemen and the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.Still, however, Iran was not invited. How can a supposed Middle East peace and security conference be held without the inclusion of Iran, an undoubted regional powerhouse?The Palestinians have boycotted Trump's much-vaunted peace plan, headed up by Jared Kushner, ever since Washington's recognition last year of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, as well as ongoing suspicions of additional transgressions against Palestinian rights, such as return of refugees.On the eve of the Warsaw conference, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pulled back the curtains when he revealed the gathering was intended to solidify the "common interest of war with Iran."when 27 of its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed in a suicide bombing claimed by a jihadist group. Tehran asserted thatGiuliani also spoke at a rally in Warsaw organized by the Iranian exile group Mujahideen-e Khalq (MEK). The group has been linked to past terrorist attacks in Iran aimed at overthrowing the government in Tehran. It is not clear if the MEK had any involvement in this week's deadly bombing, but its delegates in Warsaw who had been hosting Giuliani cheered the killing of the Iranian guards, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry.Earlier this week, Iran celebrated the 40th anniversary of its Islamic revolution. The anniversary was vilified by Trump as "40 years of terror." His National Security Advisor John Bolton also directed a message to Iran's leadership saying its time was up. Israel's Netanyahu also gloated in a chilling warning that the anniversary could be the last.Yet, preposterously, American officials tried to pretend that the Warsaw conference was not a "trash Iran" event. Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the EU, griped that the non-attendance of European leaders was "an unhelpful act."Andrew Miller, a former diplomat in the Obama administration, was quoted as saying it was unprecedented for such a de facto boycott by American allies of a supposedly landmark summit.But of course, what does Washington expect? The Trump administration has shown such a high-handed contempt for diplomatic norms, even towards its purported European allies.The mixed signals out of Washington on this one issue alone is symbolic of the general incoherence and faltering leadership in the White House.Then when the Trump administration tries to mitigate the damage of its bruising behavior and to hold a supposed multilateral conference on the Middle East, the upshot is very few give the event any credence or respect.It's abundantly clear that Washington has no intention for "peace and security" in the Middle East. Its charade of posing as a diplomatic arbiter is coming apart at the seams. ButEven the mere choice of venue was telling of America's declining status., which Warsaw proposes to call 'Fort Trump.' A former Polish diplomat even complained that the Warsaw government had no input into the summit agenda, which he said was dominated by Washington, Israel and Saudi Arabia.