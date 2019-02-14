Speaking from behind bars, Bill Cosby alleged recently that he's a political prisoner victimized by a corrupt legal system because of work he said he did to "humanize all races."The former comedian, 81, now serving out a three to 10 year prison sentence for sexual assault in SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County, passed on the statement to the public through his spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt.Cosby was accused of sexual assault by dozens of women, but the years-long court battle related to his assault of Andrea Constand in his Cheltenham home led to his prosecution in 2018, and marked the first successful criminal charges brought against him.because there was a miscarriage of justice. He referenced his out of court settlement with Constand and then-District Attorney Bruce Castor's decision not to prosecute in 2005. Castor has since stated that he would have prosecuted had the evidence that eventually became available been on the table back then.He called current DA Kevin Steele and Judge Steven T. O'Neill "a low life district attorney and a corrupt judge.""[They] needed me guilty now," he said. "Not for justice, but for political aspirations."Cosby was recently moved to general population in prison after spending his first few months at SCI Phoenix in an isolated unit.