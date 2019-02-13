© ABACA/ABACA/PA Images



On the day that Pope Francis' sex abuse summit is due to start, a potentially explosive book will be published claiming to lift the lid on gay priests in the Vatican and the double lives of senior officials.The book, "In the Closet of the Vatican", written by French sociologist and journalist Frederic Martel, reports that around 80 per cent of clerics working in the Roman Curia are gay - although not necessarily sexually active - and details how they adhere to an unspoken code of the "closet".Defenders of "In the Closet" say that Martel will reveal the problems of a dysfunctional clerical culture that is in denial about sex, while others argue the timing of the book's publication will once again unfairly conflate homosexuality with sexual abuse of children and intensify a witch hunt against gay priests.He is said to argue that the intra-church battles of recent decades should be read through a closeted gay paradigm. Those with knowledge of "In the Closet" say the French writer reserves his harshest criticism for senior figures in the Church who have attacked homosexuality yet are secretly gay.While, sources say, Martel does not focus on the sexual abuse of children, he alleges that the secretive sexual culture among clerics made it difficult for them to denounce priests accused of abuse. "In the Closet" claims that Pope Francis has sought to break up this pattern of behaviour by repeatedly condemning priests living a "double life". At the same time, Martel argues that in doing so he has made the Church an unstable structure for closeted gay clergy, which in turn purportedly explains some of the opposition that Francis is facing from inside the Church."It is not always easy to tell when Martel is trafficking in fact, rumour, eyewitness accounts or hearsay," says a source with knowledge of "In the Closet."Among those Martel interviewed was German Cardinal Walter Kasper, who agrees that some in the Vatican hide their sexuality but adds that what most worries him is not sexual orientation, but whether the Church is helping people find the way of God.